West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Brian Campbell was a first team selection for the NCAA Division II Academic All-District Baseball Team. He is from Wheeling and earned his Master’s in business in May with a 4.0 GPA in his graduate courses. He was a four year starter for the Hilltoppers and started all 41 games this Spring as well as ranked high among the team in many offensive categories. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Built Difference Performance in Wheeling and has accepted a position with 3M Products to sell medical equipment in the Ohio Valley.