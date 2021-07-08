Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lawyers for Sandy Hook families say Remington turned over thousands of 'random cartoons' in lawsuit

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFEOY_0arNQ1bl00
© Getty Images

Lawyers representing the nine families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting say they were given a strange trove of cartoons, video files and GIFs as part of documents a firearm manufacturer turned over to them, according to a motion filed Friday.

The documents were turned over as part pre-trial data in a law suit brought by the families alleging that gun manufacturer Remington engaged in wrongful marketing.

The motion is part of a 7-year legal battle involving Remington and the families who seek to hold the manufacturer accountable for its production of the AR-15 rifle used at the mass shooting.

According to the motion, the lawyers received more than 18,000 cartoons and close to 16,000 “random photos” of “people go-karting riding dirt bikes, and socializing.” Additionally, lawyers said they received video files and GIFs of “gender reveal parties and the ice bucket challenge.”

Some of the cartoons and images included a bowl of ice cream, a Santa Claus and a “filet minion” — which resembled a dead Minion cartoon character carved like a slab of beef. The yellow Minions are characters that are part of the "Despicable Me" movie franchise.

The story was first reported by the Connecticut Post.

The lawyers also said that many of the cartoons, pictures and videos were without their full metadata, “so that it is impossible for the plaintiffs to know the origin of much of Remington’s production or to assess whether these seemingly random images and videos are, in fact, relevant.”

“Now seven years into this litigation—a litigation that has twice been delayed by Remington’s bankruptcy filings—the plaintiffs are no closer to having their day in court. The reason is simple: Remington refuses to comply with their discovery obligations,” the lawyers said in the court document.

“Having repeatedly represented to the plaintiffs and this Court that it was devoting extensive resources to making what it described as “substantial” document productions that included relevant ESI, Remington has instead made the plaintiffs wait years to receive cartoon images, gender reveal videos, and duplicate copies of catalogues (which take up over 18,000 20 pages of Remington’s “substantial production”),” the motion said. “There is no possible reasonable explanation for this conduct.”

Remington lead attorney James Vogts told the Post on Tuesday, “(Remington) will respond to this motion in the coming weeks, and point out what it believes are incorrect representations, numerous half-truths, and important omissions by (families’) counsel.”

The Hill has reached out to Vogts for comment.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

275K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#The Connecticut Post#Court#Esi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cartoons
Related
LawPosted by
Daily Dot

Gun manufacturer sends Minion memes to Sandy Hook families’ lawyers

Lawyers representing the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims were provided with documents by gun manufacturer Remington Arms containing photos of “random cartoons,” memes, GIFs, and videos. According to a complaint filed last week by the families’ lawyers in the Connecticut Superior Court, Remington previously informed the families “it...
Monroe County, MInbc25news.com

Family loses appeal in lawsuit over priest's funeral remarks

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals says a priest who criticized a teenager's suicide during his funeral is protected by the religion clauses of the First Amendment. The court affirmed a decision by a Monroe County judge, who had dismissed a lawsuit by the mother of Maison...
Baltimore, MDTimes Daily

Court tosses lawsuit over articles on lawyer's neo-Nazi ties

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit in which a Baltimore attorney accused the Southern Poverty Law Center of defaming him in articles highlighting his ties to a neo-Nazi group. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida man planned to blame Black Lives Matter for ex-girlfriend's death

A Florida man who wanted to have his ex-girlfriend and some of her family members killed planned to pin the crime on Black Lives Matter protesters to throw off investigators. Daniel Slater, 51, devised a plot to have his ex-girlfriend, 22, killed along with her sister and brother-in-law, whom he said were damaging his relationship, The Washington Post reported. He reportedly planned for the killer to spray paint "Black Lives Matter" at the crime scene. His plan comes in light of last year's Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd.
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
Delaware StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Sues Delaware State Police for Mistaken Identity Debacle That Left Her Traumatized

A Black woman filed a lawsuit against the Delaware State Police after being targeted and attacked by undercover police officers before realizing they had the wrong person. Martiayna Watson, 20, was in her car when she says undercover officers in unmarked vehicles closed in on her car, banged it up, pulled a stun gun on her before leaving the scene after realizing she wasn’t the suspect they were after, WDEL reports.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy