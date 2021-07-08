Cancel
NBA

Danny Green says Sixers fans need to stick behind players, not boo

Philly Report
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idWl4_0arNQ0j200
(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Free-agent guard Danny Green spoke on a podcast about something he dislikes about Philadelphia 76ers fans, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Green was discussing how Sixers fans treated Ben Simmons these past playoffs as he struggled to produce offensively.

“With a guy like Ben, and other guys, I think they need to stick behind them and stick by them as long as they can, until the horn blows,” Green said on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast. “And even then, he's here. He's given so much to the organization and the city, on and off the court, that he deserves that respect and that support.”

Simmons was the player who received the most criticism as the Sixers were upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to his inability to provide use offensively.

Green went on to explain that some players don’t respond well to harsh criticism like what Simmons faced.

“I love our fans, but when things aren't going well, they can't turn on you,” Green said. “That's the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.”

Dwight Howard also expressed a similar sentiment last month on Instagram live, going after Sixers fans for being hard on Simmons.

Green went on to explain he did understand the frustration from Philadelphia given how the season came to a close.

“Lot of frustration over the years, I understand it,” Green said. “We had a golden opportunity this year, and there will be plenty for years to come with the guys you have here. I love our fans, but I try to throw things out there to let them know, 'Protect us, encourage us, stand by us like we stand by you, regardless of wins and losses.' We are humans and people, too. We're not zoo animals where you can throw things or be on our side when it's convenient.”

