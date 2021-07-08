Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off

Best Buy runs sales on games every week, offering some of the best prices on physical copies for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, but right now, Best Buy's having a huge outlet sale with even bigger discounts on clearance and open-box products, including games and electronics. Notably, a ton of Switch games are being highlighted during the sale, including games that are often hard to find physical copies for and those that rarely see discounts--many of these are already starting to sell out, unfortunately. However, you can still take advantage of some great deals for all three platforms in the Best Buy clearance sale as well as some more general discounts.