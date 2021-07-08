Pinstriped Previews: Tampa finally getting back on the field
RHP Akeem Bostick (0-2, 7.66 ERA) vs. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-3, 8.55) For the first time in 12 games, the Syracuse Mets were able to defeat the RailRiders in Game 2 of a doubleheader last night, 5-0. The RailRiders were able to win Game 1, 3-2 thanks to a two-run single from Estevan Florial and an RBI double from Armando Alvarez. Plus, Brody Koerner started the game by throwing four perfect innings before a Brandon Drury home run in the fifth.www.pinstripedprospects.com
