Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pinstriped Previews: Tampa finally getting back on the field

By Rick Keeler
pinstripedprospects.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP Akeem Bostick (0-2, 7.66 ERA) vs. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-3, 8.55) For the first time in 12 games, the Syracuse Mets were able to defeat the RailRiders in Game 2 of a doubleheader last night, 5-0. The RailRiders were able to win Game 1, 3-2 thanks to a two-run single from Estevan Florial and an RBI double from Armando Alvarez. Plus, Brody Koerner started the game by throwing four perfect innings before a Brandon Drury home run in the fifth.

www.pinstripedprospects.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Tarpons#Getting On#Dunedin Blue Jays#The Syracuse Mets#Railriders#Worcester#Era#Florial#Somerset Patriots#Sears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
MLB
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
MLBWCVB

Jarren Duran's first MLB home run sparks Red Sox rout of Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league homer, Danny...
NFLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa to get new football team

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is getting a new football team — but don't worry, it's not replacing the Buccaneers. The USA Wheelchair Football League is expanding, and Tampa was chosen to be part of the league's first-ever expansion. The league was founded in 2019 and is part of Move United.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FIELD DAY IS BACK ON AUGUST 7TH!

Saturday, August 7th (Rain date Saturday, August 14th) Atlanta Field Day is a throw back to grade school, built with adults in mind. We’ve got all the classic events like tug of war, relay races, obstacle courses, etc. – plus some crazy new games and some surprises throughout the day. Teams will earn points in each event to add up to your total for the day.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa drives Yermin Mercedes right into early retirement

Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes has shockingly announced he is walking away from the game of baseball on Wednesday night. At the start of the 2021 season, Chicago White Sox fans were enamored by the play of rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes. But unfortunately, his career has seemingly ended before it even started.
MLBNew York Post

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds, line: Count on Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays soon will be able to play their home games once again in Toronto, but for now they are in Buffalo and will look to make up ground in the American League East race on Monday against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox will give Nick...
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Field of Dreams’ site to finally welcome MLB

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it they will come ... eventually. After a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees soon will be traveling to the small town of Dyersville, Iowa for the state’s first-ever major league baseball game. The two...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

From The Back Fields To The Bronx 2021 MLB Draft Preview Special

From The Back Fields To The Bronx 2021 MLB Draft Preview Special. On this special episode of the From The Back Fields to The Bronx podcast, we get you set for the 2021 MLB Draft that begins tonight in Denver, Colorado. The Yankees will have the 20th pick and they do not pick that high in the draft usually, so it should make for an entertaining night.
MLBtheScore

Red Sox hit 5 homers to beat Blue Jays in Buffalo finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — For the city of Buffalo, it was fun while it lasted. After not hosting a Major League Baseball game since its days as a Federal League outpost in 1915, Buffalo made the most of its opportunity, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays over two seasons because of coronavirus concerns.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Axmen scheduled to be back on the baseball field Thursday

BRISTOL — The Kingsport Axmen will be back on the baseball field Thursday, weather permitting. Bristol State Liners General Manager Mahlon Luttrell said Wednesday that the Appalachian League game of Kingsport at Bristol will be played Thursday as scheduled. Luttrell said discussions were in progress about enhanced security at Boyce...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Flores' homer off Jansen in 9th rallies Giants past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered early to help the Giants regain a two-game lead in the NL...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Performances: Deivi Bounces Back

It was a Wednesday full of action around the system, with seven games between five affiliates and two doubleheaders (plus another one cut short). Deivi García, a darling of the last two years who’s taken multiple steps back in 2021, took a giant leap towards the corner he’ll hopefully turn during the second half of this season.
NBAtmj4.com

Previewing Game 4 of the NBA Finals!

Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Raven Jemison, is back to preview game 4 of the NBA finals! Raven is a female trailblazer in the world of sports management, and she’s worked with the NFL, NHL, MLB, and now the NBA. Today, Raven joins us to talk about the Milwaukee Bucks postseason and more!
MLBPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Tickets for ‘Field of Dreams’ Game Finally On Sale…Sort Of

Okay, I've got good news and bad news about the highly anticipated 'Field of Dreams' MLB game this August. First things first, here's the good news. Tickets for the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox game could be in your hands as soon as August 2nd. The bad news is that the only way to get a hold of these highly coveted tickets is to enter into a lottery system.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

The Martian debuts in Low-A Tampa with Green & Sanchez in Tuesday’s series opener

As a result of a number of moves made by the Yankees in their minor league system, Jasson Dominguez, Ryder Green and Aldenis Sanchez debuted tonight for the Tarpons as they took on the Lakeland Flying Tigers and won, 6-2. Starting off with things that impressed me, Aldenis Sanchez is incredibly quick running the…
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 5 Orioles 4: Walk-off win!

I spent a good hour watching the Rays chasing a run against the worst team in the league. During that hour I went through the Sports Fan Stages of Grief. I questioned the team’s strategy, their bullpen choices. I wondered whether some were out partying last night and didn’t have their heads in the game. I questioned whether these guys really had The Will to Win — and I don’t even think The Will to Win is a thing!
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 70 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: Yankees Second Half Preview feat. Constantine Maroulis

The Yankees face a daunting second half ahead that they are not accustomed to. They will try and climb out of a hole that has them in fourth in the AL East, eight games back and 4.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot. Forty-nine of their final 73 games come against teams .500 or better. They will be forced to beat some great baseball teams and play far better than their 46-43 record in the first half.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Performances: A Double Suspension

The rain hung around Worcester yet again and caused the resumption of Scranton’s matchup with the WooSox from yesterday to be suspended once again, while the second matchup was also postponed. Tampa and Hudson Valley won and Somerset lost to close out the week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-21): Makeup dates for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy