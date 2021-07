Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The Class B ordinary shares of the issuer will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares of the issuer on a one-for-one basis (subject to certain adjustments, including share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and other transactions) concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of the issuer's initial business combination, as described in the section entitled "Description of Securities" in the issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257517) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2021. The Class B ordinary shares have no expiration date.