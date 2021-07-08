Marjorie Younce Snook Public Library in Summerdale hosted successful 2021 Reading Program

SUMMERDALE - Tails and Tales was the theme for the 2021 Summer Reading Program, chosen because animals have a tale to tell. The children can readily relate to animals and animal stories, thereby encouraging them to read more. The Marjorie Younce Snook Public Library has a great selection of animal stories for children to choose from, and the Summer Reading Program offered the opportunity for children to expand their minds while keeping up on their reading skills while school is out.