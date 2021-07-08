Steelers Will Host Fans at 12 Training Camp Practices

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are welcoming fans to Heinz Field for select training camp practices, the team announced.

The Steelers will welcome fans during 12 practices this summer, starting July 28.

Dates fans can attend training camp:

Wed, July 28

Thurs, July 29

Sat, July 31

Mon, Aug 2

Tues, Aug 3

Sat, Aug 7

Sun, Aug 8

Mon, Aug 9

Tues, Aug 10

Sat, Aug 14

Tues, Aug 17

Wed, Aug 18

The Steelers have yet to release their entire training camp schedule. They will spend time at both Heinz Field and their practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side. The team was denied their request to travel to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa, where fan attendance at each practice could have been expected.

Fans can order tickets to attend practice at the team's website.

