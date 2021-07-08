Music of the Mountains: Grayson Capps

Nederland’s music history is surprisingly sprawling for such a small town. The locally-built Caribou Ranch, a small recording studio created by famed producer James William Guercio, saw the likes of Michael Jackson, Elton John, The Beach Boys, Dan Fogelberg, and Phil Collins record music there. Even though the studio has been out of use since it was damaged in a fire in 1985, there’s always something to be excited about when a new piece of musical history makes its way to the small town.