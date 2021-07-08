Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

City Outlines $635 Million ‘Academic Recovery Plan’ for NYC Public Schools

Posted by 
Brooklyn Post
Brooklyn Post
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FdDC_0arNP4I900
NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter (Ed Reed/ Mayoral Photography Office)

City officials announced a multi-million dollar plan today to reboot New York City public schools after the majority of students spent a year learning online.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter outlined a $635 million “academic recovery plan” Thursday that focuses on improving early literacy and creating a universal curriculum among other goals.

“We’re going to jumpstart each child’s educational comeback,” de Blasio said at a Thursday briefing. “The focus now is literacy for all.”

The plan sets a goal to ensure all students are reading at grade level by the third grade. Schools will employ literacy screenings — including screenings for dyslexia — for all students in kindergarten through second grade.

The plan also calls for reduced class sizes in high-need elementary schools as well as pumping additional funds into special education. The funds will help launch after-school and Saturday programs for students with individualized education plans (IEPs) and add 800 more special education Pre-K seats by 2022.

A new “mosaic” curriculum will be crafted by New York City educators and will include multi-ethnic learning material that better reflects the demographics of the city and its students.

“It is about New York City, made in New York City for New York City because we need a curriculum… that allows our children to learn in a way relevant to their lives,” de Blasio said at the briefing.

The curriculum will be developed next year and will be fully up-and-running in 2023. However, components of it will kick off immediately with the infusion of 9 million new “culturally-responsive” books in classrooms throughout the city.

“I’m excited to ensure every student is welcomed into an affirming, supportive and rigorous learning environment where they see themselves in the curriculum,” Ross Porter said.

The recovery plan also focuses on students’ digital aptitude and learning. The plan calls for 175,000 extra digital devices to ensure that each student has access to one. The city will also expand its computer science programs.

Lastly, the plan aims to boost students’ college and career readiness by instituting free, after-school college counseling; providing student success centers at 34 high schools; and offering 48 new virtual Advanced Placement courses.

Comments / 0

Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn, NY
39
Followers
41
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Brooklyn Post

 http://www.brooklynpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Public Schools#Advanced Placement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Post

City’s Vaccination Campaign Has Prevented 8,300 Deaths: DOH

New York City’s vaccination campaign has prevented as many as 8,300 COVID-related deaths, the City’s Department of Health reported today. The DOH, citing a study conducted by epidemiologists at Yale University, said that the city’s campaign has also prevented 250,000 COVID-19 cases and 44,000 hospitalizations since it began through July 1, 2021.
Queens, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Post

Queens Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Stop Zoos From Drugging Animals For Mating Purposes

A Queens lawmaker has introduced a bill that aims to stop zoos from drugging female animals as a means to promote mating. Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said that some zoos carry out the practice so male animals have a greater chance of being able to copulate. The approach is used to stop a female from being able to physically fend off a male in order to increase the chances of breeding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy