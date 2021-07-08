Extrospectives

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, July 21. I’m Justin Ray. Two wildfires in the northern part of the state have charred a combined total of nearly 100,000 acres. So far, the pair of blazes have little to no containment. The fires follow warnings from climate experts who have said that high temperatures and dry conditions have created the perfect conditions for a wildfire to thrive. Here’s the latest on the fires currently raging through the state.