Extrospectives
As the country braces for another epic wildfire season, a debate is raging among U.S. Forest Service (USFS) scientists, private timber managers, and climate ecologists. Forestry practices have long been guided by what’s known as the “plantation” model. For generations the USFS and state officials have used plantation techniques when reseeding terrain after wildfires. As climate change and decades of fire suppression encourage more frequent and severe wildfires, arguments about the wisdom of plantation forestry are coming to a boil. Mountain communities have a vested interest in this fight.www.themtnear.com
Comments / 0