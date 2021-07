Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law designed to help military families as they relocate to Ohio late Wednesday afternoon. It was sponsored by two Miami Valley state lawmakers, Rep. Andrea White, R- Kettering and Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in mind. The bill would allow students of military families being transferred here to register in a new school district before they actually relocate to Ohio and if virtual classes are available, for that student to take advantage of that option before they move here.