Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Civics literacy bill sponsors still questioning DeSantis veto of their legislation

By Mitch Perry
mynews13.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo St. Petersburg based state lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle are still unhappy and confused that Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill (SB 146) last week that called for a civic literacy program that would be included in high school government classes. What You Need To Know.

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Jeff Brandes
Person
Ben Diamond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Education Week#Florida House#Usf St Pete#Senate#Eagle Scouts#National Review#Sb 146#Usfsp#Ymca#Gop#Spectrum Bay News#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Pressure mounts for DeSantis in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing mounting pressure on the home front as he looks to cement his superstar status among Republicans nationally. Over the past week, COVID-19 infections have surged in Florida to the point that the state now accounts for about 1 in 5 new cases. The vaccination rate, meanwhile, has begun to level off. At the same time, Florida’s Gulf Coast is suffering from a particularly harsh bout of red tide, prompting local officials to call on the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Florida StatePosted by
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Hits Out at Masks for the Vaccinated – Claiming It Will Stop People From Getting Their Shot

While at the same time selling anti-vaxx and anti-mask merchandise. Woman wearing maskPhoto by Flavio Gasperini on Unsplash. On July 21st Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out against the potential return of mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His claim is that the message that this sends could discourage others from coming forward for their vaccination:
Fort Pierce, FLwflx.com

Gov. DeSantis promotes childhood literacy in Fort Pierce

Florida is aiming to improve childhood literacy among students who are struggling to read. Speaking at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 3 into law, which delivers free, high quality books to the homes of K-5 students who are below their expected reading level.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Florida House Republicans launch effort to expand majority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida House Republicans are launching an aggressive effort to expand their already sizable majority in 2022, branding their control of the state legislature's lower chamber as a "firewall for freedom" put on especially stark display during the COVID-19 pandemic. What You Need To Know. Republicans push to...
EducationNews Herald

Letter: DeSantis deserves credit for civics decision

I applaud Governor DeSantis’ decision to teach about American government in high school civics classes and to teach about the evils of communism in those classes as well. This is spot on, but I want to remind people of some Florida history here to let you know, in case you don’t, that we as a state had our thinking caps on about these matters quite a few years ago.
Politicsalachuachronicle.com

Governor DeSantis Launches National Model Civic Literacy Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. $106 million investment will elevate Florida’s students and teachers. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $106 million to establish the Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative. The funding will be used to create and award qualified teachers with the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence, which includes a $3,000 bonus for educators who complete training to earn the endorsement. The funding will also be used for Florida’s civics curriculum and to expedite the implementation of Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards in Florida’s K-12 public schools.
Politicspontevedrarecorder.com

DeSantis signs major conservation legislation

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which went into effect Thursday, July 1. The legislation will dedicate $300 million to preserve migratory routes within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which includes North Florida Land Trust’s Ocala to Osceola (O2O) wildlife corridor project. It will also commit $100...
Louisiana StateFox5 KVVU

Louisiana veto session ends with no bill rejections reversed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers ended their historic veto session Wednesday after two days in which Republicans failed to overturn any of Gov. John Bel Edwards' bill rejections, a significant blow to GOP efforts to assert independence from the Democratic governor. The session collapsed after House Republicans couldn't...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Poll Shows Donald Trump Leading 2024 GOP Field by More Than 30 Points, DeSantis in Second

A new poll found most Republicans would support Donald Trump in the 2024 primary for president if he were to run for office again. A survey released Tuesday from the John Bolton Super PAC found 46 percent of likely general election voters would back Trump being the party's nominee—the highest level of support of any potential presidential candidate polled by more than 30 points.
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Bills sponsored or co-sponsored by legislators from W.Va.

WASHINGTON, July 15 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. legislators from West Virginia. WASHINGTON, July 11 — Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4390) to amend title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act "to ensure the equitable treatment of covered entities and pharmacies participating in the 340B drug discount program." The bill was introduced on July 9 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. It was jointly referred to the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees. For more information, Rep. David B. McKinley, 2239 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4172; or in district offices at 709 Beechurst Ave., Ste. 29, Morgantown, WV 26505; 304/284-8506; 1100 Main St., Ste. 101, Wheeling, WV 26003; 304/232-3801; 408 Market St., Parkersburg, WV 26101; 304/422-5972.
Congress & CourtsTheInterMountain.com

McKinley sponsors legislation to fight addiction

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative David McKinley joined with Rep. David Trone (D-MD) in introducing the bipartisan, bicameral Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) 3.0 Act. Co-chairs of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force Reps. Annie Kuster (D-NH), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) and fellow co-chairs...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a pair of Republican-authored bills Friday that would delay local redistricting efforts until 2023 and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future federal gun control laws. State and local governments redraw their elected representatives’ districts every 10 years to reflect population...

Comments / 0

Community Policy