Civics literacy bill sponsors still questioning DeSantis veto of their legislation

WASHINGTON, July 15 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. legislators from West Virginia. WASHINGTON, July 11 — Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4390) to amend title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act "to ensure the equitable treatment of covered entities and pharmacies participating in the 340B drug discount program." The bill was introduced on July 9 and was co-sponsored by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. It was jointly referred to the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees. For more information, Rep. David B. McKinley, 2239 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4172; or in district offices at 709 Beechurst Ave., Ste. 29, Morgantown, WV 26505; 304/284-8506; 1100 Main St., Ste. 101, Wheeling, WV 26003; 304/232-3801; 408 Market St., Parkersburg, WV 26101; 304/422-5972.
