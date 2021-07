Since becoming general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Brandon Beane has made sure that the team has plenty of starting talent and depth along the offensive line. That trend continued this offseason. First, Beane re-signed right tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano before the start of free agency. Williams joined the Bills in free agency ahead of the 2020 season and started all 16 games for Buffalo at right tackle. Re-signing Feliciano was also a priority. The guard brings energy and attitude on the field and has 25 regular season starts in his two seasons in Buffalo. In addition to re-signing Williams and Feliciano, Buffalo also tendered Ike Boettger. Boettger started seven games for the Bills one season ago in place of an injured Cody Ford. Ford is expected to compete for a starting job this summer.