Mayor Barlow Announces $115,000 in Funding for Local Non-Profit Organizations
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today $115,000 in grant funding for several non-profit organizations and service providers in the City of Oswego. Mayor Barlow and the Common Council have pledged to use up to $200,000 of the $1.89 million from the Federal Government's American Rescue Plan allocation to Oswego to help non-profit organizations and service providers fully recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
