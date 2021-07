BELLMAWR — A preliminary report is blaming excessive groundwater for playing a role in the collapse of a retaining wall on the Route 42/295 interchange project in March. The wall, which is part of the 14-year, $900 million Direct Connection project, crumbled at the end of March. That forced the DOT to close the right lane to stabilize the wall, creating all day traffic delays. The roadway on top of the wall also slid apart.