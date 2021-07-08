Cancel
Stranded – "Hesitation"

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranded, the project of Atlanta producer and musician David Mansfield, incorporated post-punk into his house music grooves on last year’s Post Meridian EP. Today, he’s announcing a new release called Midnight Sun, which will be out in September on his own newly relaunched Double Phantom label. Mansfield wrote and played every instrumental part on the record, and if first single “Hesitation” is any indication, it continues his process of merging dance music with ’80s rock.

#Dance Music#House Music#Atlanta
