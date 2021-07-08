Stranded – “Hesitation”

After taking the stage at the Brooklyn Mirage, rising star Lamorn spoke with us about his title as deadmau5’s protégé and plenty more. Seth Person, otherwise known as Lamorn, is having a terrific year. After having a track selected on the mau5trap Monday Stream, the 18-year old has been signed to the label, picked up by Seven20, named as the official protégé of deadmau5, and is now touring in support of the mau5 himself. While things could hardly be going better, this is all a lot of pressure and really shapes Lamorn’s future in ways that may be out of his control. Yet when we sat down with him, we found him to be incredibly grounded, truly respectful of the attention being showered on him, and ready to take on the challenges that come with fame and growth.