Microsoft stock helps ex-CEO Steve Ballmer achieve $101 billion fortune

Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev will have a paper fortune of over $2.5 billion when the company starts trading, according to an SEC filing. Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev will have a paper fortune of over $2.5 billion when the company starts trading, according to an SEC filing. But his real payday will be in the years after, when he could earn another $4.7 billion in stock compensation.