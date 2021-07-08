Microsoft stock helps ex-CEO Steve Ballmer achieve $101 billion fortune
Steve Ballmer is a former Microsoft CEO. His net worth just crossed $101 billion. His heightened wealth comes in part due to Microsoft stock value gains. Steve Ballmer, an ex-CEO of Microsoft, continues to reap rewards from the company's endeavors. Case in point: Thanks to a $20 billion boost in his net worth spurred by this year's Microsoft stock gains, Ballmer now has a $101 billion net worth according to Bloomberg (via Business Insider).www.windowscentral.com
