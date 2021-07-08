Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Microsoft stock helps ex-CEO Steve Ballmer achieve $101 billion fortune

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Ballmer is a former Microsoft CEO. His net worth just crossed $101 billion. His heightened wealth comes in part due to Microsoft stock value gains. Steve Ballmer, an ex-CEO of Microsoft, continues to reap rewards from the company's endeavors. Case in point: Thanks to a $20 billion boost in his net worth spurred by this year's Microsoft stock gains, Ballmer now has a $101 billion net worth according to Bloomberg (via Business Insider).

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Xbox Series X#Bloomberg#Business Insider#Xbox Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businesswsau.com

After $27.7 billion deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack

(Reuters) – Business software maker Salesforce.com on Wednesday closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack’s workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies. U.S. antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Microsoft Acquires Security Start-Up CloudKnox

CloudKnox's software can help organizations ensure that employees and virtual identities don't have too much permission to take action on cloud infrastructure. The software works with Microsoft Azure, as well as the Amazon and Google public clouds. Microsoft said Wednesday it's acquiring CloudKnox, a start-up whose software helps companies reduce...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates and George Soros will participate in the purchase of a company that develops rapid diagnostic tests

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros will participate in the acquisition of Mologic, a British company that manufactures lateral flow diagnostic products with the aim of targeting its tests towards poor countries. The consortium, backed by the Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill and Melinda...
Businessmspoweruser.com

Salesforce has completed its acquisition of Slack

Last year, Salesforce announced its plans to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc, the popular enterprise communications platform for about $27 billion. Today, Salesforce announced that it has completed the acquisition of Slack. Inside Salesforce, Slack will continue to operate under the Slack brand and will continue to be led by CEO and Co-Founder Stewart Butterfield.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Most Promising Penny Stocks to Achieve Your Multibagger Dreams

Penny stocks are always going to be volatile and speculative in nature. There’s little investors can do about that. The inherent nature of penny stocks is risk. That means ups and downs are to be expected. The smartest strategy is to research and find trends. While penny stocks are on...
BusinessThe Verge

Now Salesforce officially owns Slack

Cloud computing giant Salesforce has completed its acquisition of Slack, a $27.7 billion dollar deal that adds the messaging app to its suite of enterprise software without immediately changing Slack’s functionality, branding, or leadership. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement that “Together we’ll define the future of enterprise...
BusinessInvestopedia

Amazon (AMZN) Is Fundamentally Grounded, Even With Bezos in the Clouds

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is all over recent news. But little is focused on the company. You've likely heard that Jeff Bezos is now an astronaut. The Amazon founder (and richest man in the world) blasted 65 miles up into space and was weightless for four minutes. The flight lasted 10 minutes. He took along his brother Mark, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen – the world's youngest astronaut.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Andreessen Horowitz hires ex-Intel CEO Bob Swan to lead growth fund

The Menlo Park-based VC firm said it was also promoting partner Arianna Simpson to lead its $2.2bn crypto fund, the largest in the world. Former Intel CEO Bob Swan is joining venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as an operating partner for its early-stage growth fund, the firm announced yesterday (19 July).
BusinessGenomeWeb

Microsoft Azure Joins NIH STRIDES Cloud Computing Program

NEW YORK – Microsoft's Azure cloud platform has joined the US National Institutes of Health's Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability program, NIH announced Tuesday. According to Microsoft, the company will offer cloud services including Azure's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to NIH and NIH-funded...
SoftwareFudzilla

Microsoft has its own Linux distribution.

The days when Microsoft CEO, the shy and retiring Steve Ballmer, called Linux cancer on the software industry, are really dead and buried – Vole now has its own Linux distribution which it is even telling people about. Dubbed Common Base Linux, (CBL)-Mariner you can download it and run it...
Businessprotocol.com

Ex-Intel CEO Bob Swan joins a16z as new growth partner

After a storied career running megacompanies from eBay to Intel — even Webvan — Bob Swan is joining Andreessen Horowitz's growth fund to help its portfolio companies achieve the same scale. "There's more and more capital being put to work by more and more players, therefore I think success is...
finovate.com

Blend Raises $360 Million in IPO; Achieves $4 Billion Valuation

Mortgagetech innovator Blend is the latest fintech to go public. The company, which unveiled its “data-driven mortgage” solution in its Finovate debut five years ago, made its debut as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange last week under the ticker BLND. Blend raised $360 million in the IPO, earning a valuation of $4 billion.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Could Be Worth $2.5 Billion After IPO

Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev will have a paper fortune of over $2.5 billion when the company starts trading, according to an SEC filing. Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev will have a paper fortune of over $2.5 billion when the company starts trading, according to an SEC filing. But his real payday will be in the years after, when he could earn another $4.7 billion in stock compensation.
StocksStreet.Com

Where to Buy Microsoft as Tech Stocks Correct

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report may have been lost in the shuffle on Monday, but the software giant had investors’ attention early in the session. That’s after the White House said the cyberattack on the company came from China. It’s also as tech stocks and the overall market were under...
Businesshomehealthcarenews.com

Changemakers: Steve Rodgers, CEO, AccentCare

In a period of about seven years, AccentCare Inc. has expanded its footprint from seven states to 31, thanks to strong organic growth and an aggressive M&A strategy. With all of that growth has come massive change, according to the Dallas-based company’s longtime CEO, Steve Rodgers. But there was likely no bigger change in AccentCare’s history than its 2020 merger with Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.
Marketsprotocol.com

Databases will be a $100 billion market. Neo4j’s CEO just needs a sliver.

In Neo4j CEO Emil Eifrem's mind, the database industry is split into two camps: systems that deal with historical data and those that support real-time processing. Neo4j would be in the latter category. It's a subsector that Eifrem said is dominated by six players: Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Redis Labs, MongoDB and, of course, Neo4j. But Eifrem is betting that owning just a sliver of the booming market will be lucrative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy