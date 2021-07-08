Former Alton Middle School Teacher Ingersoll Enters Guilty Plea To Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Sentence Announced
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced today a former Alton Middle School teacher William C. Ingersoll, 53, has entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from a case that took place between 1998 and 2000. With his guilty plea, Ingersoll will receive a sentence of 24 months probation with sex offender treatment.m.riverbender.com
