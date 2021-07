Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: There is no way that the Colorado Rockies are going to make a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If you wear a blue cap with LA on it, take that thought out of your mind. Dodgers fans, any hope you have of seeing Trevor Story, Jon Gray, or any other member of the Rockies in your dugout as July comes to a close, you can go ahead and focus on other rumors or ideas that involve other teams outside your division.