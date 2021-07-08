Cancel
Autopsy Friday for body found in Fox River in Elgin

By Rick West
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 13 days ago

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the body of a man found in the Fox River in Elgin this week. According to a recording of the 911 dispatch, a kayaker spotted the body face down in the river under the Route 20 bridge Wednesday afternoon. Two divers on a...

