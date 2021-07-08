Autopsy Friday for body found in Fox River in Elgin

Algonquin Founders' Days: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 22; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. 59th annual festival has over 40 different events planned, including music, Taste of Founders, business expo and bazaar, touch a truck, kids' activities and more. Headliners include Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; American English at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Bella Cain at 7 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Founders 5K, 10K and 1-mile walk/run at 8 a.m. Sunday, starting and ending at Algonquin Middle School. Free shuttle bus from the Target and JCPenney outlets. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.