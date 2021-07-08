Cancel
POTUS

The decision to leave Afghanistan

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was dismayed by the opposition to American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as expressed in the July 3 editorial “Mr. Biden’s cold response.” We cannot solve the huge internal problems of this war-torn nation. Yes, sadly, a full-blown civil war may evolve, but, as the editorial stated, we have an Afghan government and army “the United States spent two decades helping to build.” We cannot solve the many serious and distressing civil wars now raging around the world. President Biden is right. It is time to leave.

