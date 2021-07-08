The decision to leave Afghanistan

The U.S. war in Afghanistan has lasted nearly 20 years. And this week, President Biden said the U.S. military operation there will end on August 31, just shy of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It raises the question of what this could mean for Guantanamo. The U.S. military prison there was created to hold enemy fighters captured in Afghanistan and the so-called war on terror. So what happens to those prisoners of war as the Afghanistan conflict ends? For that, we're joined by Sacha Pfeiffer of NPR's investigations team. She's made several trips to Guantanamo and has been covering the 9/11 criminal case for several years.