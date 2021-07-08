Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack cracks list featuring elite company

The Jacksonville Jaguars roster will take shape in training camp. Will defensive tackle Taven Bryan be on the team in Week 1?. When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted defensive tackle Taven Bryan in 2018, they thought they were getting a playmaker that was going to wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage. Instead, the Florida product has been a non-factor throughout his three-year career and is probably on the roster bubble ahead of training camp. However, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus says he’s a player to keep an eye on in the 2021 regular season.