Not what founding fathers fought for

By Mark Olson
swnewsmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Vietnam veteran, I believe that those of us who served, and the thousands of my fellow men and women who died, did not risk their lives so that only some of the citizens of this country can vote. Voting is not only a right but a duty. If...

Comments / 0

