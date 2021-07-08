Not what founding fathers fought for

The question for all politicians– and the politically engaged– who also claim to be people of faith, is: Does your faith inform your politics, or does your politics inform your faith? It doesn’t matter from which side of the aisle you ponder your political positions; it is difficult to mix your faith with your political convictions. Our greatest example could probably be President Abraham Lincoln, who lived out the gospel of grace and forgiveness to its truest application in a sin-filled world, and it cost him his life. Bill Haslam, former two-term governor of Tennessee, is a strong advocate for staying true to your faith, though it may cause you to make unpopular decisions, even within your own party. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Governor Haslam talks about his new book, “Faithful Presence: The Promise and the Peril of Faith in the Public Square.” He also weighs in on the tumult around Hobby Lobby’s Independence Day newspaper ad that some critics claimed was a call for a Christian government, as well as on the IRS denying tax-exempt status to the Texas based, Christians Engaged, because their biblical values were a repeat of the Republican agenda. These two examples are how politics and faith are clashing in the civic arena. And it’s why people of faith need to be more involved, not less. Governor Haslam says for right now, he has no political ambitions, but he still wants to be a public servant, taking his faith boldly into the public square, and encouraging others to do the same.