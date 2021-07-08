SPRING CITY ALL-STARS STATE BOUND

(Wednesday, July 7, 2021 edition) Pictured, are members and coaches of the Spring City 11/12-year-old All-Star team posing after competing at the District Tournament, recently held in Harriman, Tenn. Front row, from left to right, are Presley Bradshaw, T.J. Murray, E.J. Costaneda, Corbin Elsa, Wyatt Gothard and Ty Sharp. Middle row, from left to right, are Eli Kelly, Tyler Lee, Teed Cunningham, Tyler Garrison, Jim Cunningham and Dillion Domiano. Back row, from left to right, are coaches Tanner Gothard, Jeff Godsey and Chris Garrison. Not pictured is Houston Godsey. For their efforts, the group qualified for the State Tournament, which will be held in Savannah, Tenn., beginning July 15 and ending on July 20. According to Spring City Diamond Sports’ Facebook page, it’s the first time in over 20 years a Spring City Diamond Sports’ team has qualified for the state tournament. The following are the score results and opponents from the district tourney: SC 9 Oakdale 8; SC 1 Kingston 14; SC 13 Harriman 5; SC 21 Rockwood 6.