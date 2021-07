Teddie Kossof Salon Spa in Northfield has opened a second location in Glenview. Teddie himself, along with his son and co-owner, Alan, and others, cut the ribbon at the new space inside Avidor Glenview, 650 Waukegan Road. Avidor is a 55+ rental community. The salon was set to open early last year but was delayed by the pandemic. Grand opening of a new Teddie Kossof Salon from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Avidor Glenview, 650 Waukegan Road.