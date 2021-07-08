Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Ensuring the well-being of children means ensuring they have enough to eat

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a Montgomery County school board member, I saw firsthand how many of our children and their families faced the prospect of hunger every day. The June 28 Metro article “Hunger heavily afflicts the employed” was a vivid reminder of the challenge of food insecurity here. The alarming spike that occurred in our area during the pandemic, detailed in the 2021 “Hunger Report,” is a call to action for a comprehensive response that closely examines all the barriers that keep families from getting the food they need.

