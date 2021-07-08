Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New rules are nice, but a new program would be better

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the July 2 Politics & the Nation article “New rules are issued to protect patients from surprise medical billing”:. The new Biden administration rules to protect patients against “surprise billing” for out-of-network services is commendable, but their impact on medical costs will most certainly be diluted. Health insurers’ networks are negotiated so the insurer can save costs in our free-market, for-profit health-care system. We can expect that to counter the savings lost by insurers under the new rules, health-care providers will turn to another avenue to make up for the reduced profits, such as increasing premiums for coverage.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#New Rules#Annals#Lancet#The Annals Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
California Statekhn.org

California Makes It Easier for Low-Income Residents to Get and Keep Free Health Coverage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Getting clean drinking water cost Ignacio Padilla his health insurance. The World War II veteran needed to repay the loan for the water pump installed on his 1-acre property in rural Tulare County, the only source of water to his mobile home. He carefully socked away a few thousand dollars so he could make the payoff — only to find that those savings put him over the asset threshold to remain on Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program for low-income people. He was booted from the health insurance program in 2019.
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration thinks you should be allowed to fix the things you buy

On Friday, President Biden issued a sweeping executive order promising action on various fronts — from drug prices to fees charged by airlines — to improve competition within the American economy. Among the most consequential if often-overlooked issues the order addresses is the “right to repair.”. Right to repair is...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

What Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't know about HIPAA is, well, a lot

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked a simple question. Her answer was, uh, revealing. Here's the question, asked of Greene by a reporter during a press availability in her office: "Have you yourself gotten vaccinated?" And now for her answer: "Your first question is...
Economycreators.com

Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Tenafly, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Signs Law He Says Is Game Changer For New Jersey Small Businesses Impacted By COVID

TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Wednesday that he called a game changer for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Owners told CBS2’s Dave Carlin the relief couldn’t have come at a better time. Tina Bologna is co-owner of Just Jersey in Morristown, a store stuffed with items from more than 200 New Jersey-based vendors. After one grant got her small business through the start of the pandemic, another could help pad the paychecks for new hires. “We’ll need to be more competitive in what we offer and compensate,” Bologna said. In Tenafly, Gov. Murphy put pen to paper to...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Fact Check: Is Asking Someone If They Are Vaccinated a HIPAA Violation?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican lawmaker from Georgia, refused to disclose her COVID vaccination status on Tuesday after a reporter asked her about it at a press conference. Greene was recently suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines and the disease on the social network. Her refusal to...
Washington, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

IRS: 2.2M more COVID stimulus checks sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent six weeks of the effort brings the total...
Lebanon, ORlebanonlocalnews.com

Council talks new rules for homelessness

Interim City Manager Nancy Brewer discussed with City Council members new laws regarding homelessness, and how the city is working on identifying public places where people can sleep, during the council’s meeting Wednesday, July 14. “There’s been a lot of discussion about camping in town and homeless people,” Brewer said.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Income Taxthesfnews.com

Not Knowing Medicare Rules Costs Americans Millions!

UNITED STATES—Toni: In 2019, we sold our house to move into a senior community. Now, both of our Part B premiums have increased drastically in 2021 from around $145 a month to over $475 for Part B and an additional increase for Part D to over $70. We still are receiving the same Social Security check and I really don’t understand where this change came from. Could you please explain what has happened? Thank you Meredith from Nashville.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Health Servicesorthospinenews.com

CMS proposes penalty increase for hospitals that fail to comply with price transparency rule

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing to increase the penalty for hospitals that do not comply with the Hospital Price Transparency final rule. CMS wants to set a minimum civil monetary penalty of $300 per day for smaller hospitals that have a bed count of 30 or fewer and apply a penalty of $10/bed/day for hospitals with a bed count greater than 30, not to exceed a maximum daily dollar amount of $5,500.
HealthSeacoast Online

Letter: Health insurance greed weakens US healthcare system

The Republican health plan (Romney Care in Massachusetts) became the backbone of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare). According to studies, Romney Care improved health outcomes. What began as Republican strategy for health care is exactly the part of the ACA that Republicans have tried to block through the courts. Why are they determined to blow up what started as their own?

Comments / 0

Community Policy