New rules are nice, but a new program would be better
Regarding the July 2 Politics & the Nation article “New rules are issued to protect patients from surprise medical billing”:. The new Biden administration rules to protect patients against “surprise billing” for out-of-network services is commendable, but their impact on medical costs will most certainly be diluted. Health insurers’ networks are negotiated so the insurer can save costs in our free-market, for-profit health-care system. We can expect that to counter the savings lost by insurers under the new rules, health-care providers will turn to another avenue to make up for the reduced profits, such as increasing premiums for coverage.www.washingtonpost.com
