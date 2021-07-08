Inmar Intelligence on Influencers Being Vital to a Social Commerce Strategy

Social media influencer marketing platform IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock surged to peak out at $7.45 on Jan. 25, 2021 and has since fallen over (-60%) to provide opportunistic pullbacks for high risk-tolerant speculators. The role of social media influencers on brands is well known. The Company provides a platform that connects influencers with brands and provides the tools to create and follow through on campaigns. The pandemic spurred growth in social networks and e-commerce. As COVID vaccinations continue to accelerate, investors are wary about the stickiness of social media as workers return to the office. The conventional thinking may be shortsighted as social media has become a cornerstone of the new normal. Companies will still try to appeal to consumers heavily during the reopening, which is why IZEA is a rebound and reopening play. The Company announced that Q2 2021 bookings are up a record 75% already with still more than half a quarter to go. The Company relies on continued investing in the social media space placing campaigns on various platforms including Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Facebook (NYSE: FB), YouTube (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). Shares are low-priced and can continue much lower. High-risk tolerant speculators seeking exposure in the influencer brand marketing space can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in this lesser-known name.