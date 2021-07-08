Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Toddler found unconscious in Phoenix swimming pool, taken to hospital in critical condition

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
(PHOENIX) A toddler in Phoenix was taken to the hospital after they were found unconscious in a Phoenix swimming pool at an apartment complex, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the 2-year-old girl was out of the water when firefighters got to the scene near 12th Street and Bell Road. The girl had shallow breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said the girl was in extremely critical condition when she was transported. The family reportedly told first responders that the girl was underwater for around five minutes.

