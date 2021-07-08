Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last several hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Oconnor and Indianola. This includes the following streams and drainages San Antonio Bay, East Matagorda Bay and Coloma Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED