Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Nonprofit plans drop-in center for homeless in Astoria

By Katie Frankowicz, The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 13 days ago

A daytime drop-in center to serve the homeless will open in downtown Astoria next month.

Filling Empty Bellies, a nonprofit that provides meals and other services to people in need, has signed a one-year lease on a building on Commercial Street, the former location of Capricorn Pub and Fine Foods. Both Filling Empty Bellies and Beacon Clubhouse — a nonprofit, membership-based center that provides mental health support and other services — will move into the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqyJt_0arNMK9T00
Buy Now Osarch Orak with Filling Empty Bellies helped provide nearly 100 to-go meals at Thanksgiving.  Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Osarch Orak, the executive director of Filling Empty Bellies, plans to start small.

He hopes to serve lunch from the building maybe six days a week. The nonprofit has served lunch at city parks — at Peoples Park off Marine Drive and now at a small park at the base of Ninth Street. Eventually, he wants to offer shower and laundry services out of the center, as well as provide links to other social service resources. The center will not provide overnight accommodations.

“We’re going to open this thing slowly,” Orak told the city’s homelessness solutions task force at a meeting Thursday. “We don’t want to just jump into it and say, ‘Oh, wait, we should have done this.’”

He said he wants to get feedback from the task force, which includes representatives from a variety of social services agencies and homelessness advocacy programs in Clatsop County.

As part of the move to a building, Filling Empty Bellies will restructure as LiFEBoat Services. Beacon Clubhouse will have its own separate area in the building, but will be considered a program of LiFEBoat Services.

Filling Empty Bellies and Beacon Clubhouse work with people at very different stages of navigating social services, getting into housing and addressing mental health issues, but they complement each other, Orak said.

A daytime drop-in center had long been a goal for Filling Empty Bellies. The nonprofit, under the leadership of Orak’s partner, Erin Carlsen, spent a year trying to get a building for such a facility in 2018, but faced several setbacks.

Carlsen now runs the Beacon Clubhouse. Orak took up the task of running Filling Empty Bellies and searching for a building last year. He said he was rejected a number of times by building owners because of the homeless clientele Filling Empty Bellies serves.

The drop-in center — also referred to as a navigation center — is an important milestone, Orak said.

“Finally, all of this is happening,” he told The Astorian. “All the hard work that Erin and (Filling Empty Bellies founder) Corri Buck and all of us have done. It’s coming to fruition.”

Advocates in the community have spoken over the years about the need for a low-barrier drop-in center, saying it is important for people who are homeless to have a place to go and get basic needs met where they can also be put in touch with social, housing and mental health services.

Comments / 0

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
107
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
Clatsop County, OR
Society
County
Clatsop County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Drop In Center#Capricorn Pub#Fine Foods#Beacon Clubhouse#Filling Empty Bellies#Lifeboat Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Public HealthNBC News

China rejects WHO's plan for further study of Covid-19 origins

China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of Covid-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback" by the call for a further probe into the pandemic's origins and, specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jill Biden takes starring role at difficult Olympics

First lady Jill Biden is heading to the closely-watched 2021 Olympic Summer Games where she will lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony, despite COVID-19 concerns in Tokyo. In her first solo international trip as first lady, Biden will go to a city that has entered a new state...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy