Nonprofit plans drop-in center for homeless in Astoria

A daytime drop-in center to serve the homeless will open in downtown Astoria next month.

Filling Empty Bellies, a nonprofit that provides meals and other services to people in need, has signed a one-year lease on a building on Commercial Street, the former location of Capricorn Pub and Fine Foods. Both Filling Empty Bellies and Beacon Clubhouse — a nonprofit, membership-based center that provides mental health support and other services — will move into the building.

Buy Now Osarch Orak with Filling Empty Bellies helped provide nearly 100 to-go meals at Thanksgiving. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Osarch Orak, the executive director of Filling Empty Bellies, plans to start small.

He hopes to serve lunch from the building maybe six days a week. The nonprofit has served lunch at city parks — at Peoples Park off Marine Drive and now at a small park at the base of Ninth Street. Eventually, he wants to offer shower and laundry services out of the center, as well as provide links to other social service resources. The center will not provide overnight accommodations.

“We’re going to open this thing slowly,” Orak told the city’s homelessness solutions task force at a meeting Thursday. “We don’t want to just jump into it and say, ‘Oh, wait, we should have done this.’”

He said he wants to get feedback from the task force, which includes representatives from a variety of social services agencies and homelessness advocacy programs in Clatsop County.

As part of the move to a building, Filling Empty Bellies will restructure as LiFEBoat Services. Beacon Clubhouse will have its own separate area in the building, but will be considered a program of LiFEBoat Services.

Filling Empty Bellies and Beacon Clubhouse work with people at very different stages of navigating social services, getting into housing and addressing mental health issues, but they complement each other, Orak said.

A daytime drop-in center had long been a goal for Filling Empty Bellies. The nonprofit, under the leadership of Orak’s partner, Erin Carlsen, spent a year trying to get a building for such a facility in 2018, but faced several setbacks.

Carlsen now runs the Beacon Clubhouse. Orak took up the task of running Filling Empty Bellies and searching for a building last year. He said he was rejected a number of times by building owners because of the homeless clientele Filling Empty Bellies serves.

The drop-in center — also referred to as a navigation center — is an important milestone, Orak said.

“Finally, all of this is happening,” he told The Astorian. “All the hard work that Erin and (Filling Empty Bellies founder) Corri Buck and all of us have done. It’s coming to fruition.”

Advocates in the community have spoken over the years about the need for a low-barrier drop-in center, saying it is important for people who are homeless to have a place to go and get basic needs met where they can also be put in touch with social, housing and mental health services.