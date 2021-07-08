Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Jefferson County in central New York Southern Lewis County in central New York Northeastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 615 PM EDT.. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park and Highmarket. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH