Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Jefferson County in central New York Southern Lewis County in central New York Northeastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 615 PM EDT.. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park and Highmarket. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Point, NY
City
Watertown, NY
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Glen Park, NY
City
Redfield, NY
City
Lowville, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Dexter, NY
City
Fort Drum, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Jefferson, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#18 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...

Comments / 0

Community Policy