Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS AND OSWEGO COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mexico Point State Park, or 9 miles south of Sandy Island Beach State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Hastings, Richland and Constantia. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 40. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH