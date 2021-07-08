FBI Investigating Claims That Harris County Constables Molested Female Deputies In Drunken Undercover Party Stings

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen (right) has been sued for allegations of sexual harassment under his watch. An explosive federal lawsuit against Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen and two other department officials alleges that Rosen’s office routinely held undercover “bachelor party” stings between 2019 and 2020 during which female deputies “were molested and traumatized by their intoxicated male commanding officers for their own sexual gratification.”