Click here to read the full article. Fragrance Foundation president Linda Levy was ebullient, as 175 industry execs gathered for the 21st annual Circle of Champions dinner held last Thursday in New York, celebrating the return of IRL events as well as the evenings honorees, FIT’s Virginia Bonofiglio and Stephan Kanlian. Levy took full advantage of the moment, announcing the creation of the Fragrance Foundation FIT Diversity Scholarship, a $100,000 academic award that will benefit FIT’s Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing programs on both the undergraduate and graduate levels. “Diversity, equity and inclusivity is our number-one priority,” Levy told the crowd, which...

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO