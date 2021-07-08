Severe Weather Statement issued for McCone, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: McCone; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN MCCONE COUNTIES At 305 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of St. Marie to near Glasgow to 18 miles west of Duck Creek Rec Area, moving southeast at 70 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Nashua, Fort Peck, The Pines Rec Area, Fort Peck Marina, Tampico, Duck Creek Rec Area, St. Marie, Vandalia, Park Grove, The Bentonite Plant and Whatley. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...90MPH