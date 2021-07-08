‘La Casa de Maria is Coming Back’

With just three full-time employees left, Cindy Faith Swain couldn’t help but have a little bounce in her step as some three dozen community members entered the gates at La Casa de Maria on June 24. The facility’s director bounced from group to group as guests grabbed a name...
Last Saturday, something amazing happened in Montecito. A community got on its feet and spread care and love into the world. It was Beautification Day — and the impact was powerful. The day unfolded with two ensemble casts that had never rehearsed together taking on two big projects. The first...
Old Spanish Days organizers announced the Fiesta 2022 leadership team on Tuesday, naming Maria Cabrera as next year’s la presidente. “As we come out of restrictions and a new changing community, Old Spanish Days is looking forward to a safe and successful Fiesta 2022,” Cabrera said. “This will be our 98th year of Fiesta in Santa Barbara, and we will be doing everything possible behind the scenes to organize and stage another event that this community is proud of and enjoys.”
When I talk to little kids about psychology, I tell them that psychologists are interested in how people think, feel, and act. I like to remind them that there are many amazing things that change about us as we grow up. For example, if exposed to sign language from an early age, deaf children will “babble” and sign nonsense words in the same way that hearing children make nonsense sounds. The study of these changes throughout our lives is known as developmental psychology, and it focuses on the way we mature and interact with the world. This week, we’re hearing about a particularly amazing skill that originated in childhood from a local named Halie Robinson.
“People are sick of party politics,” says Mayor-Elect Randy Rowse. And Santa Barbara’s District 4 is a prime example of it. A glance at the details of 2021 Election results for both mayor and city council make one thing quite clear — Santa Barbara’s District 4, portions of which lie in Montecito, is a definite powerhouse.
Escrow closed earlier this week on a 6.84-acre property at the top of Temple Street in Summerland; the property has been the subject of much community discussion over the years, as its fate was uncertain until about two months ago, when the Carpinteria/Summerland Unified School District, which has owned the property since 1955, accepted a bid on the land. The highest bidder, Santa Barbara Agricultural Farm and Education Foundation, paid $2.25 million for the property.
A cavalcade of uniforms from all branches of the Department of Defense descended on the cavernous Hilton ballroom for the 24th Annual Military Ball organized by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation. Some 300 guests attended the fun fete, co-chaired by John and Hazel Blankenship, which honored all service veterans. Singer...
Small Town Big Art Book, 100 Artists of Carpinteria was showcased at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, with it reminiscent of “The Little Engine That Could.” I have a friend who was involved with the Art Center in its early days back in 2006. They really had nothing except the will to succeed and now own their building at 865 Linden Avenue with an executive director in Linda Rosso, an art gallery, and space to teach the arts.
After all the holiday gatherings that were cancelled last year, Thanksgiving will take on extra special meaning in 2021. More pressure, perhaps, to find that perfect wine to pair with turkey and all the trimmings. But a sigh of relief, for many, that someone else is willing to do the cooking. Here are a few timely ideas around what to sip this holiday from local gourmands who also have Thanksgiving covered in the kitchen.
Instead of polo ponies, the polo fields in Carpinteria were recently covered with classic cars — more than 200 worth in excess of $400 million. Founder Dolores Johnson was expecting 4,000 car lovers to attend the ninth annual Montecito Motor Classic (MMC) and I think they did. It began 10...
Concrete, sheet metal and large stretches of glass form the exterior of a home in the province of Córdoba by Argentine firm STC Arquitectos. The project is named after its location in La Hornilla, a suburb of Alta Gracia. The single-storey home sits on a 20- by 50-metre property in the highlands, with views of both the city and the hills.
The Santa Maria Veterans Day free barbeque lunch was done in drive-thru fashion at the Elks Lodge due to ongoing public health restrictions.
The high school district's Fiesta Mexicana celebration is returning to Santa Maria High School this weekend with a packed lineup of ballet folklorico and music performances from local students. The two-hour program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in the school's Ethel Pope Auditorium. Tickets can...
LAS CRUCES – The increasing cost to purchase turkeys and other Thanksgiving foods has threatened Casa de Peregrinos’ annual Hope for the Holidays event. According to a news release, the local nonprofit distributes an average of 3,800 food boxes to people struggling with food insecurity through the event, which has been ongoing for 10 years. Food boxes include a turkey, a five-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans and other holiday necessities.
Officials in Casa Grande have announced kitchen and bath equipment manufacturer Kohler Co. will build a new 1MSF manufacturing facility in the city’s industrial corridor. Known as “Project Buckshot” while negotiations were ongoing, the development will be located south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and will take approximately 18 months to complete once construction begins.
On Nov. 5, Maria De La Luz Arturo and Moses Barrios Arturo and Barrios Maria De La Luz purchased a home at 1907 Arbor Gate Court, Joliet from Christine Johnson for $295,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2020 was $4,684.42. This is 1.59% of the sale price of the home.
