2021 Tom Burkhart Memorial Softball Tournament

The 2021 Fillies Classic-Tom Burkhart Memorial will fit right in. The majority of the tournament games will be played on Antigo's two classic diamonds. Antigo Lake Park & Remington Field (formerly Little League Park). Within the last five years Antigo's Little League Park has received over $100,000 in upgrades. Antigo's Lake Park has hosted some of the largest softball games in the nation. Both parks are well lit ball diamonds where players will enjoy playing games "under the lights". High level batting cages on site with practice and warm-up diamonds near both parks. The Antigo Fillies are proud to show off our new SCOREBOARDS on each of the four diamonds for the 2021 tournament. We continue to help support our youth and community.