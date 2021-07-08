Orlando makes list of top American cities, lauded for tourist attractions

Black Orlando Tech's programs meant to shepherd more minorities into tech careers and entrepreneurship are growing. The Orlando-based nonprofit this summer kicks off the second iterations of its Startup Series and Tech Cohort programs, meant to train entrepreneurs and aspiring tech workers. The programs have grown dramatically since their start in 2020. For example, Black Orlando Tech expects 50 people to participate in the Startup Series this year, up from 10 people last year, Communications Chair Kelda Senior told Orlando Inno.