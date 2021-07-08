Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando makes list of top American cities, lauded for tourist attractions

By Susan Lundine
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 13 days ago
The top city in the state was Tampa, but Orlando did join several other Florida cities in the top 100.

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Brevard County, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Beaches, launches and more: How the Space Coast is bringing back tourists

Florida's Space Coast tourism is taking off once again now that Covid-19 vaccinations are available. Brevard County — home to several beaches, attractions, travel hubs and space activity — has seen a strong return, say experts. Florida's coastal regions have recovered better from pandemic effects as beaches provide a getaway with adequate space for social distancing for locals and tourists.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Black Orlando Tech expands its entrepreneurship programs and more

Black Orlando Tech's programs meant to shepherd more minorities into tech careers and entrepreneurship are growing. The Orlando-based nonprofit this summer kicks off the second iterations of its Startup Series and Tech Cohort programs, meant to train entrepreneurs and aspiring tech workers. The programs have grown dramatically since their start in 2020. For example, Black Orlando Tech expects 50 people to participate in the Startup Series this year, up from 10 people last year, Communications Chair Kelda Senior told Orlando Inno.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Trolleys, water taxis and smart shuttles: How Central Florida's transportation needs in small, yet busy, regions are being met

Alternative transportation methods play a big role in helping Central Florida stay connected while minimizing traffic congestion. Alternative ways to get around — which also can be attractions — includes trolleys, self-driving shuttles and other nontraditional methods such as water taxis. These types of mobility options provide users with a faster way to traverse a specific area of town that often connects to epicenters such as main business hubs or popular corridors.

