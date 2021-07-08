Cancel
Aiken County, SC

Aiken man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Alvin Eugene Crew (Photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Alvin Eugene Crew, 44, is charged with kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from one of the victim's friends about a wellness check related to potential domestic violence. The caller said the victim did not show up to work, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's office.

When officers arrived at the residence, they heard a loud boom from inside the house.

Officers looked through the window on the side of the garage and saw the suspect "attempting to hide hunched on the ground just behind the garage doors," according to the report.

Police ordered the suspect to come to the front door at gunpoint.

The suspect brought the victim out of the house and officers noticed bruising to the victim's face, according to the report.

After the suspect was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center, the victim stated that the suspect was upset about them having people over and "punched the victim in the head with a closed fist multiple times," according to the report.

When the victim tried to get away, the suspect "chased the victim down, further punching the victim to the ground and began to vigorously punch and kick the victim in multiple places to include but not limited to head, ribs, and arms," according to the report.

The victim was then forced to get undressed and stand in the shower while the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim.

The suspect fired one shot that struck the bottom of the shower in front of the victim's feet, according to the report. Officers noted a hole in the tile floor of the shower consistent with a bullet strike.

The suspect then ordered the victim out of the shower and took the victim's phone so the victim could not call police. The suspect then forced the victim to give him oral sex, according to the report.

The gun was located on the suspect's bed and police secured it for evidence. Another firearm was also confiscated by police.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat bruising to the left side of the face and eye, multiple arm lacerations and a potential broken rib and finger.

