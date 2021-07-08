How Naomi Osaka's French Open Controversy Connected Her With Meghan Markle
Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka made international news at the 2021 French Open. It started when the four-time Grand Slam champion announced she wouldn't be partaking in the mandatory post-game press conferences to help protect her mental health. Then, after facing penalties, including fines, she dropped out of the tournament altogether (from ESPN). Osaka posted a long statement about it on Instagram, writing in part, "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that ... I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try and engage and give you the best answers I can."www.thelist.com
