When Joe Jackson finally makes his way onto a court in Japan, he will be representing Maricopa on quite the international stage. The 31-year-old local is a member of the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Team, which has been waiting for quite some time now to compete for a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. The competition obviously got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but as of this writing in mid-June, Jackson still expects to put on his nation’s colors and go against the best in the world.