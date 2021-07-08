Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

Before you ask: yes, I do have a folder of Mass Effect mods solely with the purpose of writing up in an effort to keep geeking out with the Mass Effect fans in our community. Moving on: after I shared the weirdest of the weird mods with a "Juicy" sexy Hanar mod, I found another modding project that I knew would be a big hit with some of readers based on the way too many comments we get about it. In various scenes in the Mass Effect remaster, shifts in camera angles can be seen, including one infamous scene regarding Cerberus' Miranda Lawson. This mod restores the original Mass Effect trilogy Miranda "butt shots" but with an added joke twist.