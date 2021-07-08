Suns vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredibly monster performance in Game 6 of the Finals. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and 13 rebounds, even scoring 20 in the third quarter to get the Bucks back in the contest after a horrible second quarter showing. Sure enough, his remarkable display got the attention of NBA players who were tuned in for the crucial showdown.