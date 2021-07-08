Cancel
Port Canaveral, FL

Disney Cruise Line reveals Marvel restaurant, more dining details on Disney Wish

By Richard Tribou
Orlando Sentinel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Cruise Line is putting a tiny bit of effort into its Marvel-themed restaurant coming to Disney Wish when it debuts in Port Canaveral next summer. Tiny as in Ant-Man, who will star among other characters in a theatrical dining show called “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” which Disney Imagineering senior creative director Daniel Handke calls the cruise line’s “most ambitious dining experience ever.”

