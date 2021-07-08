Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Chalice Network Launches Small Business Benefits™ - Giving All Small Businesses Resources Needed to Compete with Large Corporations

Stamford Advocate
 13 days ago

MELBOURNE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Chalice Network announces the launch of Small Business Benefits™ in partnership with Marketing 360®. Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources - from employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting - to help small businesses grow and offset day-to-day administrative burdens.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Management#Employee Benefits#Marketing Software#Prweb#Cmo Of Marketing 360#Paychex#Benefithub#Ups#Office Depot#Smallbusinessbenefits Com#Insurance Agents#Smbs#Multi Channel Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
Cleveland.com

What small business owners need to know about PPP loan forgiveness

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program was as massive as it was popular, dispensing a total of 11.8 million forgivable loans for nearly $800 billion across 2020 and in early 2021. But, as those loans start to come due, small businesses need to stay abreast of the most recent developments and rules to make sure they maximize every dollar, particularly when it comes to PPP loan forgiveness or the interplay with potentially lucrative employee retention credits.
Edinburg, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

City of Edinburg launches third round of SPARC to aid small businesses

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Edinburg has launched its third round of funding for the Stimulus Recovery Program for Small Business Owners Wednesday morning. The city developed the Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19 (SPARC) program to assist locally-owned businesses affected by the pandemic. According to the...
Small Businessvermontbiz.com

Comcast Business Mobile launches to small businesses nationwide

New mobile service on the most reliable wireless network with nationwide 5G included and access to more than 20 million Xfinity hotspots. Vermont Business Magazine Comcast Business today announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile(link is external), nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings. Comcast Business Mobile benefits from the success and expertise established by top-rated(link is external) mobile service, Xfinity Mobile(link is external).
Small BusinessConnecticut Post

Avoiding Payroll Pitfalls: The Questions Small Business Owners Need to Ask

(BPT) - Even amidst the uncertainty of 2020, entrepreneurship managed to grow. Nearly 4.5 million business applications were filed—the highest on record for a single year, up 24% from 2019.[1] This surge in new business formation means many small business owners may soon be hiring employees for the first time, which is both exciting and nerve-racking for these entrepreneurs.
Baton Rouge, LAWest Side Journal

BRAC and TruFund to launch loan fund for small businesses

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) joined TruFund recently in announcing a new $1.1M revolving loan fund (RLF) available for regional businesses to access loans of up to $250,000 for working capital, contract financing, inventory, marketing, and business development. The RLF will focus primarily on those businesses...
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

Local Small Businesses Could Benefit From New State Plan

A new plan from Lansing would help support small businesses in Livingston County. Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week kicked off the MI Small Business Summer tour in which she and her cabinet members will be visiting and recognizing small businesses that have shown resiliency through the pandemic. In addition to holding a series of small business summits and a Jobs and Economy Town Hall with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Whitmer announced her new Economic Jumpstart Plan.
Small Businesscbia.com

WBDC Launches Grant Program for Women-Owned Small Businesses

The Women’s Business Development Council is offering equity grants of up to $10,000 to qualified women-owned Connecticut small businesses. The WBDC's Equity Match Grant Program provides grants between $2,500 and $10,000 awarded for clearly defined projects that will have a measurable impact on a business, its growth, and profitability. Grant...
Small BusinessForbes

Does Your Small Business Need A Fidelity Bond?

A fidelity bond is a type of business insurance. This bond offers an employer protection against losses that are caused by dishonest employees who commit fraud against the company. A fidelity bond can protect your business against both monetary losses and physical losses. Here is a closer look at fidelity...
Small Businesspymnts.com

Square Launches New Banking Platform For Small Business

Square has launched Square Banking, a financial products suite designed to help small business owners manage their cash flow, according to a Tuesday (July 20) announcement. “Historically, small businesses have had to contend with numerous hurdles while trying to access vital financial services that are often readily available to larger companies,” Square Banking Head of Product Christina Riechers said in the announcement.
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

Small Business News

Welcome to CO—'s news feed for small businesses. We bring you all the news you need to run a successful business and keep on top of the latest trends. Updated regularly and always found right here... all in one place. ___________________________________________________________________________. Early stage funding agencies to meet one-on-one with attendees...
Small BusinessNew Haven Register

The Impact of PR on Small Businesses

Without publicity and reputation, a business cannot grow and thrive in its respective industry. There should be a steady stream of efficient marketing strategies to build an audience that equates to more profit. This is where a public relations (PR) team steps in to build, promote and manage brand reputation.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Small Businesses Have Consumer Trust, But They Need to Do More

Almost two-thirds or 62% of consumers say they trust small/local businesses more than major retailers. This is compared to 36% who said they trust large, national retailers. But even though small businesses have consumer trust, they need to do more to keep it going. The data comes from Avions’ “New...
Fort Lauderdale, FLsmallbiztrends.com

Land a Corporate Client for Your Small Business

If you are a small business looking to get a corporate client, 2021 might be the year. According to Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021, for the first time in nearly three decades, companies are re-thinking, re-imagining, and re-engineering every single aspect of how they do business. This means...
Small Businesspvvt.com

3 tips for small businesses to evaluate insurance needs

(BPT) - Small businesses nationwide have just endured one of the toughest years imaginable. For those still in business, and for the many entrepreneurs starting new businesses, a crucial tool to protect your business is the right insurance coverage. But unfortunately, most insurance policies are long, complicated and full of jargon that’s hard to understand. How can you be sure your business is covered?
Small Businesssanmarcostx.gov

HR Support for Small Businesses

Join us on Zoom for a two-part series that includes topics such as, hiring/firing, relevant laws, payroll, benefits, and more. Q&A with Rachel Poole, labor specialist. Call, email, or come by the library to register for the Zoom link.
Brenham, TXblinn.edu

Small Business Development Center assists in the launch of Country Dome Suites

Faith, dedication, hard work, and using available resources were all instrumental for Country Dome Suites owners James, Jennifer, Wayne, and Cindy to realize their dream of opening a rural boutique hotel. To assist them throughout the startup process, they called the Blinn College Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The SBDC’s experienced staff assisted in writing a business plan and securing a loan.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy