Mason Rudolph would have had a good chance to take over at quarterback for the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger, but here’s why he could miss that window. There is an astonishing number of fans who are in favor of Mason Rudolph taking over as the Steelers “franchise” quarterback in 2022. Despite grading out as one of the worst quarterbacks in football over his tenure, lacking statistical production, and leading Pittsburgh to just a 5-4 record as a starter, this is something that a particular group would love to see happen.