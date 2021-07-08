Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lake Regional announces new safety guidelines to combat COVID-19

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 14 days ago

Lake Regional Health System announces it’s updating its visitor policy in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Beginning Friday, July 9, all hospital visitors will be asked a series of screening questions before entering the facility and be required to wear a visitor badge. Similar procedures will be in place at Lake Regional clinics and pharmacies.

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

COVID Surge Forces Broward Health To Change Visitor Policy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Health announced Wednesday they will begin limiting the number of visitors entering its hospitals to protect caregivers and patients from the possible spread of COVID-19. The changes will take effect starting Thursday and will continue until further notice, officials said. Patients will be allowed one designated visitor a day. Pediatric patients will be allowed two. Broward Health said it currently has 122 COVID-positive patients across its four hospitals. “The numbers nationally – and here in our own hospitals – clearly demonstrate that this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In the past two weeks our COVID patient volume has doubled, but with the exception of a few cases, they are all individuals who’ve unfortunately chosen to not receive the vaccine,” said Joshua Lenchus, D.O., interim chief medical officer of Broward Health. “The vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and is the best means by which you can be protected from COVID-19. Please, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated!”
Colorado Statecoloradonewsline.com

Colorado officials release new COVID-19 guidelines for schools

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new coronavirus guidelines for pre-K through 12th grade schools. The guidelines will be effective Aug. 1 and are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “We want to make sure that schools remain a safe place, and this...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital implements new visitor guidelines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Delta variant. “Reports show that it’s 60% more contagious than even the alpha variant, which was the b117 that we experienced previously,” said Region five Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh. In region 5, which covers us here in Southwest Louisiana, cases have been increasing. “My...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

KCPS reviewing COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City school board met Wednesday to talk about the district's back-to-school plan and COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The Kansas City Health Department is recommending universal masking to protect students and staff from rising COVID-19 cases. Board members said they will monitor COVID-19 cases and inform...
Mercer County, NJtrentondaily.com

Take the Mercer County Mental Health Needs and Barriers Survey

The Mercer County Division of Mental Health is conducting a Mental Health Needs and Barriers Survey. The purpose of the survey is to better understand the mental health needs, experiences and barriers to accessing mental health services in Mercer County, NJ. The results of the survey will help develop new...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

New safety guidelines in the works for sober living homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Recovery residences open their doors for people dealing with substance abuse and allow them a safe and substance free living environment. Wednesday, the Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences, or AARR, a non-profit, became certified as an affiliate of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences, or NARR.
Public HealthAMA

New COVID-19 work-safety rule targets health care facilities

What’s the news: The AMA raised serious concerns about the lack of notice and short comment time frame for a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation regarding measures that health care organizations must take to protect workers amid COVID-19. OSHA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor,...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at Rush Health Systems

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s been an uptick in the amount of people being admitted to Rush Health Systems due to the coronavirus. “We had been running about less than one or two [admissions] a time, and we’ve seen over the last four to five days, significant admissions,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, the chief medical officer at Rush Health Systems.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

New NC COVID-19 Guidelines Leave Wiggle Room On Who Must Wear Masks At School

Rules for face coverings in schools may vary from county to county when the new school year begins in August. North Carolina's COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools were updated Wednesday to say K-8 schools should continue to require masks indoors to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated. That's described as a strategy that "SHOULD be implemented by all schools" and "strongly advised" by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Public Healthnwahomepage.com

Vaccinate the Natural State – Statewide Vaccination Clinics

People in our community have many questions in order to confidently choose to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is helping to answer those questions through an initiative called “Vaccinate the Natural State.”. Watch as Dr. Creshelle R. Nash, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Director for Health Equity and...
Public HealthKFVS12

S7HD reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19. The health department also reported 18 newly recovered cases. There have been a total of 103 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

EARLY TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 AT MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY REGIONAL CENTERS (MARC)

Source: County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA) July 19, 2021 (San Diego) -- Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a lab that help boost the immune system to fight viruses. The monoclonal antibody combination treatments of monoclonal antibody combination treatment from Regeneron has been authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg / 88 lbs.) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) viral testing, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization and emergency room visits.
Towson, MDtowson.edu

Fall guidelines and expectations for COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccination update, important changes beginning August 9. Towson University President Kim Schatzel and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Melanie Perreault sent the following message to the TU community members July 20. "Dear Towson University community — In the coming weeks, we'll return to on-campus learning...
Peoria, ILCentral Illinois Proud

New safety guidelines in effect at the Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center put new safety guidelines into effect on Tuesday. These guidelines include a mask requirement for unvaccinated visitors and new safety checkpoints with metal detectors at all entryways. Additionally, re-entry into the venue will no longer be allowed for any reason. Guests will...
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

State sends out COVID-19 guidelines for camps

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 prevention guidelines for campers and operators of sleepaway camps following reports of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to two camps in the western part of the state. The guidance recommends layered prevention tactics at camps attended by any campers who are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy