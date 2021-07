The playoff run the Hawks went on led them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals and only two wins away from the Finals, and it has the makings of being the beginning of something special. Atlanta’s roster is littered with ascending talent in Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, and Oneyka Okongwu. Nate McMillan is the tough bulldog of a coach needed to direct this ship, and the Hawks will continue to add veterans to round out what they hope to be a championship roster next season.